Five arrested after drugs, weapons seized from home

Police seized drugs, weapons and cash from a Paula Drive home on Wednesday after acting on citizen complaints.

Five people were arrested and police seized 152 grams of methamphetamine, 752 grams of marijuana, three handguns (one stolen), two shotguns, two assault rifles and $7,373 cash from the home at 2122 Paula Drive near Goodlettsville.

An investigation by an undercover detective from the Madison Precinct led to the execution of a search warrant at the house.

Charles E. Patterson, 53, a resident of the home, was charged with felon in possession of a firearm, gun possession during the commission of a felony, felony drug possession with intent to sell and theft.

Other residents of the home, Antoinette Ridley, 35, Frances Lee, 32, and Phone Chomsavanh, 37, were each charged with felony drug possession. Ridley also has been charged with child endangerment because her 3-year-old son also lives there.

Also Dawn Springer, 44, of Carter Avenue, is charged with felony drug possession.

