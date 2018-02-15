Nashville picked as finalist to host NFL Draft in 2019 or 2020

Nashville has been picked as one of five finalist cities to host the NFL Draft in either 2019 or 2020, the Tennessee Titans announced on Thursday.

“We are thrilled that Nashville is one of the finalist cities for the 2019 or 2020 NFL Draft,” said Titans Controlling Owner Amy Adams Strunk in a news release. “We are so proud of Nashville and all that it has to offer. This city has a number of unique qualities to showcase and of course it knows how to put on a show.”

Cities vying to host the draft will make its proposals at the NFL Spring Meetings in Atlanta in May. The final selection is expected to be made at the same meeting.

Historically the draft has been held in New York City, but over the past three years the draft has been held in Chicago (2015 and 2016) and Philadelphia (2017). The 2018 draft will be held at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, TX.

“We look forward to making that case to the NFL owners in May,” said Adams Strunk.

