Williamson schools to close Monday to review safety plans

WCS Superintendent Mike Looney (WSMV file photo) WCS Superintendent Mike Looney (WSMV file photo)
FRANKLIN, TN (WSMV) -

Williamson County Schools will be closed on Monday so system administrators can review and revisit safety plans.

Dr. Mike Looney mandated all plans be revisited, reviewed and reinforced immediately with all school personnel and law enforcement in light of 18 reported school shootings in the country in the last six weeks.

All faculty and staff as well as the school resource officers will participate in the review.

The school-aged child care programs will operate at snow day sites.

    Williamson County news
