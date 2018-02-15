Teen bound over to grand jury for killing 15-year-old at East Nashville apartment

Police said the shooting happened just before 5 p.m. on Porter Road. (WSMV)

A 19-year-old charged with killing a 15-year-old inside an East Nashville apartment has had his case bound over to the Davidson County Grand Jury on Thursday.

Joshua Hockett was arrested on criminal homicide charges in connection with the death of Jeremiah Shelton on Feb. 8.

Shelton was found lying in the doorway of an apartment at the Berkshire Apartments on Porter Road around 5 p.m. on Feb. 7.

Shelton was a ninth-grade student at Whites Creek High School.

In testimony, Metro Police Detective William Ashworth said Hockett and Shelton had guns that they were pointing at each other.

The gun, a 22-caliber handgun, was reported stolen from a Smyrna gun store in October 2017.

Ashworth said Hockett told detectives he was playing with the hammer on the gun, cocking it back and forth.

Witnesses said Hockett and Shelton had been friends for years and had been at the house all day playing video games.

