What to watch tonight in PyeongChang: Lindsey Jacobellis and Mikaela Shiffrin compete in Primetime

There's a full slate of competition continuing tonight in PyeongChang, including several medals that will be given out.

Nathan Chen, Adam Rippon and Vincent Zhou will all compete in the figure skating men’s short program tonight, while Mikaela Shiffrin is back in action in the women’s slalom.

The United States men’s hockey team will also look to bounce back from its tournament opening loss when it faces Slovakia, and medals will be awarded in women’s snowboard cross.

Here's everything you need to know about tonight's Olympic action and all the ways you can watch it.

Primetime on NBC

Tonight in Primetime, American Mikaela Shiffrin will look to double up in slalom: her bread-and-butter event. Shiffrin became the youngest-ever Olympic slalom champion with a gold medal in Sochi four years ago, and she followed that up with three consecutive world titles, making her the first woman to achieve the feat in 78 years. The 22-year-old is coming off her most successful season to date after claiming the overall World Cup title last year. Shiffrin enters the event as the heavy favorite, and she has already won gold in PyeongChang in the giant slalom.

Yun Sung-Bin is in position to win South Korea’s first medal in a sliding sport (skeleton, bobsled or luge) as he sits in first place after the first two men’s skeleton runs. He’ll go for gold tonight in Primetime.

Women's snowboard cross kicks off with Lindsey Jacobellis—the reigning world champion and 2006 silver medalist from the U.S.—fighting for gold in her fourth Olympics. Her two biggest obstacles come in the forms of 2014 Olympic Champion Eva Samkova of the Czech Republic and France's Chloe Trespeuch.

American Andrew Weibrecht is gunning for his third consecutive Olympic medal in super-G in PyeongChang after claiming bronze in Vancouver and silver in Sochi. Norway boasts a trio of medal threats in Kjetil Jansrud, Aksel Lund Svindal and Aleksander Aamodt Kilde. Meanwhile, if 37-year-old Austrian Hannes Reichelt can get himself on the podium, he would become the oldest Alpine skier to ever win an Olympic medal.

Watch on TV: NBC 8:00p.m. ET / 5 p.m. PT

NBCOlympics.com / NBC Sports App: Stream LIVE here 8:00p.m. ET / 5:00p.m. PT

Figure Skating

Catch the men's short program tonight. Nathan Chen's path to gold won't be easy: Yuzuru Hanyu of Japan is arguably the best male figure skater the world has ever seen. He took home the gold in Sochi and is hoping to take home the same hardware here in PyeongChang. He has spent the last four years breaking every world record imaginable and will be quite the obstacle for other skaters to try and beat.

Watch on TV in Primetime: NBCSN 8:00p.m. ET / 5 p.m. PT

NBCOlympics.com / NBC Sports App: Stream LIVE Here 8:00p.m. ET / 5:00p.m. PT







Curling

Another day, another night full of curling competition for both the men and the women. The U.S. men take on Sweden and then face Denmark in round-robin play with the U.S. women taking the day off. Canada's men's and women's teams play today, and both are the favorites for gold. However, the Canadian women have opened round robin play 0-2.

Men's Round Robin Tournament

ITA vs. DEN Stream LIVE Here 7:05p.m. ET / 4:05p.m. PT



NOR vs. KOR Stream LIVE Here 7:05p.m. ET / 4:05p.m. PT



SWE vs. USA Stream LIVE Here 7:05p.m. ET / 4:05p.m. PT

JPN vs. SUI Stream LIVE Here 6:05a.m. ET / 3:05a.m. PT



SWE vs. GBR Stream LIVE Here 6:05a.m. ET / 3:05a.m. PT



DEN vs. USA Stream LIVE Here 6:05a.m. ET / 3:05a.m. PT



CAN vs. KOR Stream LIVE Here 6:05a.m. ET / 3:05a.m. PT

Women's Round Robin Tournament

DEN vs. CAN Stream LIVE Here 12:05a.m. ET / 9:05p.m. PT



KOR vs. SUI Stream LIVE Here 12:05a.m. ET / 9:05p.m. PT



SWE vs. OAR Stream LIVE Here 12:05a.m. ET / 9:05p.m. PT

Alpine Skiing

Watch both women’s slalom and the men’s super-G in their entirety on NBCOlympics.com and the NBC Sports app.

Women’s slalom, run 1: Stream LIVE Here at 8 p.m. ET / 5 p.m. PT



Women’s slalom, run 2: Stream LIVE Here at 11:15 p.m. ET / 8:15 p.m. PT

Men’s super-G: Stream LIVE Here at 9 p.m. ET / 6 p.m. PT

Skeleton

Kendal Wesenberg will make her Olympic debut tonight in the first two runs of the women's event. The Americans are in the mix for a medal but expect to see competition from some international opponents. Lizzy Yarnold won the gold medal in Sochi four years ago and is looking to be come the first British athlete to successfully defend her title. Germany's Jacqueline Lolling is also a threat in the competition: She won four of the seven World Cup events this past season. Nigeria's Simidele Adeagbo will be the first African woman to compete in an Olympic skeleton event.

Women's Runs 1-2: Stream LIVE Here 6:20a.m. ET / 3:20a.m. PT

Watch the third and fourth runs of men's skelton, featuring Yun Sung-Bin's attempt at gold, from start to finish on NBCOlympics.com and the NBC Sports app. Stream LIVE Here 7:30p.m. ET / 4:30p.m. PT

Snowboarding

Watch both rounds of the women's snowboard cross from start to finish on NBCOlympics.com and the NBC Sports app.

Women's Qualifying Runs: Stream LIVE Here 8:00p.m. ET / 5:00p.m. PT



Women's Snowboard Cross Elimination Round: Stream LIVE Here 10:15p.m. ET / 8:15p.m. PT







Freestyle Skiing

It's been 20 years since the U.S women have landed themselves a spot on the podium in aerials. Nikki Stone's gold medal in 1998 is the only medal the United States has in this event. Kiley McKinnon and Madison Olsen have the best chance to snap this drought. The gold medal favorite is China's Xu Mengtao, who won the silver medal in Sochi.

Women's Aerials Final: Stream LIVE Here 7:10a.m. ET / 4:10a.m. PT



Ski Jumping Men Large Hill Qualifying: Stream LIVE Here 7:30a.m. ET / 4:30a.m. PT

Speed Skating

A medal will also be given out in the Women's 5000m race tonight. The whole 2014 Sochi Games podium is back, with Martina Sablikova of the Czech Republic fighting to defend her Olympic title, which she has held since the 2010 Vancouver Games. Ireen Wuest of the Netherlands is coming off of a gold in the 1500m and a silver in the 3000m. She could grab the gold from Sablikova. Americans Carlijn Schoutens and Mia Manganello will also be competing.

Women's 5000m: Stream LIVE Here 6:00a.m. ET / 3:00a.m. PT

Cross-Country Skiing

A medal will be given out tonight in the men's 15k individual run. Andrew Musgrave is looking to make history tonight. He could be the first athlete from Great Britian to make the podium.

Men's 15km Individual: Stream LIVE Here 1:00a.m. ET / 10:00p.m. PT

Hockey

Men's hockey is in full swing with the U.S. taking on Slovakia, still fresh off its upset over the Olympic Athletes from Russia. Team USA is not a tournament favorite, but members of the team have shared comparisons between this Olympics and the 1980 "Miracle on Ice" squad that upset the Soviet Union for the gold.

Men's Tournament

USA vs. SVK Stream LIVE Here 10:10p.m. ET / 7:10p.m. PT



OAR vs. SLO Stream LIVE Here 2:40a.m. ET / 11:40p.m. PT



FIN vs. NOR Stream LIVE Here 7:10a.m. ET / 4:10a.m. PT



SWE vs. GER Stream LIVE Here 7:10a.m. ET / 4:10a.m. PT