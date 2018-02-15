Funeral service underway for fallen Lawrenceburg firefighter

A community is grieving after Lawrenceburg fire engineer Jason Dickey was killed in the line of duty while battling a house fire on Monday night.

The Lawrenceburg community is coming together to pay their respects to a fallen firefighter.

Fire engineer Jason Dickey, 38, was killed and four other firefighters were injured when a wall collapsed while they were fighting a house fire on Monday.

Dickey leaves behind his wife, their three children and their unborn baby.

Dickey's visitation was held Thursday at Mars Hill Baptist Church. His funeral began at 11 a.m. Friday. The funeral procession will begin at 1 p.m.

WATCH NOW: Click here to watch the live feed of the funeral and procession

Because of the visitation and funeral, there will be an increase in traffic and possible roadblocks in the area. Drivers are being asked to use alternate routes and to be respectful during the procession.

Anyone who wishes to pay their respects can stand on the sidewalks but are being asked to park in lots and not on the road.

Below is the route for the funeral procession on Friday:

Begin at the church on Weakley Creek Road and enter city limits around 1 p.m.

The procession will turn left at N. Locust Avenue, traveling southbound

Exit city limits on Highway 43 South in Leoma

Dickey's family is asking for all memorials to be donated to St. Jude Children's Hospital. Condolences can also be sent to Dickey's family online at www.nealfuneralhome.net.

Firefighters from surrounding counties are stepping in to provide fire and medical assistance during the visitation so that Lawrenceburg firefighters can pay their respects.

