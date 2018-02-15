Belmont University to host Davis Cup quarterfinal this spring

Belmont University will be hosting a 2018 Davis Cup quarterfinal match in April.

The best-of-five match series between the United States and Belgium will be played April 6 to 8 at the Curb Event Center.

The Davis Cup is the World Cup of Tennis and is the largest annual international team competition. Over 130 countries compete each year.

Two singles matches will be held on the first day of the competition. A doubles match will be held on the second day. The third day will feature two reverse singles matches.

"The USTA is excited to bring the next U.S. Davis Cup tie to Nashville, a city with a strong passion for the sport, a region that has a vibrant tennis community, and an area with an incredibly diverse fan base," said Katrina Adams, chairman of the board and president at USTA. "We are lucky enough to have a host site in Belmont University that has been home to numerous high-profile events, and will truly embrace the international spectacle that is Davis Cup tennis."

The last time the Davis Cup came to Nashville was 40 years ago when Vanderbilt University hosted a match in 1978.

Tickets will be going on sale Feb. 23 at 10 a.m. Click here for more information.

