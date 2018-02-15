Officials: 8 children have died from flu in Tennessee - WSMV News 4

Officials: 8 children have died from flu in Tennessee

Eight children have now died from the flu across Tennessee.

Five of the victims are from Middle Tennessee, and three are from East Tennessee.

A pregnant woman from Middle Tennessee has also died from the flu.

The Tennessee Department of Health has not released the names of the victims.

Officials are still urging Tennesseans who have not yet gotten their flu shots to get one as soon as possible.

County health departments are providing free flu shots to residents. Click here for more information.

