Officials: 10 children have died from flu in Tennessee

Ten children have now died from the flu in Tennessee, state health officials said on Tuesday.

The Tennessee Department of Health said six of the victims are from Middle Tennessee and four are from East Tennessee.

A pregnant woman from Middle Tennessee has also died from the flu.

The Tennessee Department of Health has not released the names of the victims.

Officials are still urging Tennesseans who have not yet gotten their flu shots to get one as soon as possible.

County health departments are providing free flu shots to residents. Click here for more information.

Copyright 2018 WSMV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.