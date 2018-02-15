Southwest to offer daily nonstop flights from Nashville to Atlanta

Southwest is expanding its flight options from Nashville International Airport.

The airline will begin offering daily nonstop flights to Atlanta starting Aug. 7.

The route will be provided five times per day Monday through Friday and three times per day on the weekends.

“Southwest Airlines’ decision to add nonstop service to Atlanta out of Nashville International Airport will be welcomed by travelers to and from Nashville, particularly within the business community, which has long-sought more such service,” said Doug Kreulen, Metropolitan Nashville Airport Authority president and CEO. “This new route brings competition to that market and provides additional options for our passengers. As a valued business partner for more than 30 years at BNA, Southwest Airlines again demonstrates its continued commitment to and investment in our airport and the city of Nashville.”

It’s Atlanta!! 5x daily. With introductory rates at $19! ?????? https://t.co/BftNGAJwqQ — Fly Nashville (@Fly_Nashville) February 15, 2018

