Pan Seared Sesame Encrusted Ahi Tuna from Daily Dish

Pan seared sesame encrusted ahi tuna with a goat cheese wasabi
Tuna
1/4 cup black sesame seed
1/2 cup white sesame seed
1/2" ahi tuna batons
salt and pepper to taste
2 tbsp canola oil
1) In a shallow dish combine the black and white sesame seeds
2) season tuna with salt and pepper and dredge in sesame seeds
3) heat oil in skillet until smoking and sear tuna until white seeds
turn golden brown
Mousse and Hoison Pepper Jelly on a Cucumber Round
Wasabi/goat cheese mousse
1/4 cup goat cheese
1/4 cup cream cheese
1 tbsp. wasabi powder
Blend well using a cuisinart put in pastry bag
Hoisin red pepper jelly
2 tbsp. hoisin sauce
2 tbsp. red pepper
Mix together
Small cucumber rounds
Pipe the goat cheese mousse onto cucumber round top with the
tuna and then pepper jelly finish with a lemon zest