Pan Seared Sesame Encrusted Ahi Tuna from Daily Dish

Pan seared sesame encrusted ahi tuna with a goat cheese wasabi

Tuna

1/4 cup black sesame seed

1/2 cup white sesame seed

1/2" ahi tuna batons

salt and pepper to taste

2 tbsp canola oil

1) In a shallow dish combine the black and white sesame seeds

2) season tuna with salt and pepper and dredge in sesame seeds

3) heat oil in skillet until smoking and sear tuna until white seeds

turn golden brown

Mousse and Hoison Pepper Jelly on a Cucumber Round



Wasabi/goat cheese mousse

1/4 cup goat cheese

1/4 cup cream cheese

1 tbsp. wasabi powder

Blend well using a cuisinart put in pastry bag

Hoisin red pepper jelly

2 tbsp. hoisin sauce

2 tbsp. red pepper

Mix together

Small cucumber rounds

Pipe the goat cheese mousse onto cucumber round top with the

tuna and then pepper jelly finish with a lemon zest