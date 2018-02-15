Police searching for kidnapping, domestic assault suspect - WSMV News 4

Police searching for kidnapping, domestic assault suspect

Posted: Updated:
Jason Sanders (Source: Portland Police Department) Jason Sanders (Source: Portland Police Department)
PORTLAND, TN (WSMV) -

Police in Portland are asking for help finding a man wanted for kidnapping and domestic assault.

Jason Sanders was last seen by witnesses on foot in the area of Westland Street.

Sanders, a white male, is 6'1" and weighs 218 pounds.

According to Smokey Barn News, residents in the area are being warned to lock their doors.

Anyone with information about his whereabouts is asked to call police at 615-451-3838.

