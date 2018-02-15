Special committee to meet for first time to investigate mayor's affair

Metro Council's special committee will be meeting for the first time to investigate Mayor Megan Barry’s affair with her former bodyguard.

The committee will be working to figure out if taxpayer dollars were used to pay for several solo trips that Barry and Sgt. Rob Forrest took together.

Seven council members are members of this special committee. They will be working with the Metro auditor to look at travel expenses and Forrest’s overtime pay, which has raised a lot of questions.

Barry and Forrest took 10 trips together without anyone else accompanying them.

The number of trips they took significantly increased after their affair started in 2016, according to travel documents released from Barry's office.

The special committee will be meeting at 4 p.m. Thursday.

Vice Mayor David Briley is asking members to be "fair and impartial."

