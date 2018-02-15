Driver narrowly avoids crashing into Antioch home

Police in Portland are asking for help finding a man wanted for kidnapping and domestic assault.More >>
Metro Council's special committee will be meeting for the first time to investigate Mayor Megan Barry’s affair with her former bodyguard.More >>
The vehicle struck a tree and stopped short of hitting the house on McLendon Drive.More >>
Police are looking for several suspects who were inside a stolen car in Madison.More >>
According to the Nashville Fire Department, there were not any working smoke detectors or sprinklers inside the home in the 400 block of Southwood Drive.More >>
Police are investigating an assault and robbery that happened across the street from the Vanderbilt University campus.More >>
On Thursday, Jan. 11, Luke Collins, executive director of the Upper Cumberland Human Resource Agency, appeared to be in hog heaven. But a look at his time sheets for that day, there is no mention of being on a trip with his family.More >>
Wednesday’s mass school shooting in Florida comes less than a month after two students were shot to death at Marshall County High in Kentucky. It’s bringing back awful memories for students there.More >>
A south Nashville Airbnb listing has been indefinitely suspended after a series of incidents following a major drug bust at the house on Feb. 9.More >>
The woman was taking out the trash at Salon Ya Ya on Crestmoor Road when a male black suspect approached her and demanded that she gives him her purse.More >>
The suspect in a deadly rampage at a Florida high school is a troubled teenager who posted disturbing material on social media before the shooting spree that killed at least 17 people, according to a law enforcement official and former schoolmates.More >>
The woman was taking out the trash at Salon Ya Ya on Crestmoor Road when a male black suspect approached her and demanded that she gives him her purse.More >>
According to the Nashville Fire Department, there were not any working smoke detectors or sprinklers inside the home in the 400 block of Southwood Drive.More >>
On Thursday, Jan. 11, Luke Collins, executive director of the Upper Cumberland Human Resource Agency, appeared to be in hog heaven. But a look at his time sheets for that day, there is no mention of being on a trip with his family.More >>
Metro Police are investigating after a man was shot near the Green Hills Branch of the Nashville Public Library.More >>
Police arrested two suspects for stabbing a 19-year-old woman and then dumping her on the side of the road.More >>
A Hollywood actor gave a Nashville couple a big surprise in the mail after receiving an invitation to their wedding.More >>
Two Nashville teens were arrested and booked into juvenile detention on Tuesday evening after pulling a loaded gun on an officer, officials say.More >>
At least 17 people are dead after a school shooting in Parkland, Florida, law enforcement officials told CNN.More >>
A south Nashville Airbnb listing has been indefinitely suspended after a series of incidents following a major drug bust at the house on Feb. 9.More >>
