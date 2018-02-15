Driver narrowly avoids crashing into Antioch home - WSMV News 4

Driver narrowly avoids crashing into Antioch home

The crash happened on McLendon Drive. (WSMV) The crash happened on McLendon Drive. (WSMV)
ANTIOCH, TN (WSMV) -

Police are investigating after a car almost crashed into a home in Antioch overnight.

The vehicle struck a tree and stopped short of hitting the house on McLendon Drive.

Police said the two people who were inside the car fled the scene.

News 4 is working to get more information about this story.

