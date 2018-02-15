Suspects wanted after running from police in Madison

Police are looking for several suspects who were inside a stolen car in Madison.

Officers spotted the stolen car in the 300 block of Old Hickory Boulevard West just before 3 a.m. Thursday.

The suspects got out of the vehicle and ran away from police.

One of the suspects later surrendered without incident.

Police said the investigation into the crime is ongoing.

