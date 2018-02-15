2 suspects wanted in armed robbery near Vanderbilt campus - WSMV News 4

2 suspects wanted in armed robbery near Vanderbilt campus

Police are investigating an assault and robbery that happened across the street from the Vanderbilt University campus.

The attack happened just before 8:20 p.m. Wednesday on 18th Avenue South at Horton Avenue.

The victim told police that the two suspects held him at gunpoint while they pushed him to the ground and forced him to turn over his wallet and other possessions.

The attackers were last seen running away from campus.

The Vanderbilt University Police Department and the Metro Nashville Police Department both responded to the scene.

Anyone with information about the crime is asked to call the Vanderbilt University Police Department at 615-322-2745 or Metro Nashville Police at 615-862-8600.

The university issued these safety tips for students:

  • Avoid isolated or dark areas
  • If a stranger does approach, maintain a distance and be observant; if they are in a vehicle, get the license plate number
  • Stay alert - If you feel uneasy, leave the area and then go to a safe location and notify VUPD
  • Report any suspicious persons to VUPD and be prepared to describe the person as best as you can

