Pierre Vaultier overcomes chaos, defends Olympic snowboard cross title

France's Pierre Vaultier successfully defended his gold medal in men's snowboard cross, becoming the second athlete to win back-to-back gold medals in the discipline.

Australia's Jarryd Huges earned silver and Spain's Regino Hernandez took bronze.

American snowboarders Nick Baumgartner and Mick Dierdorff finished fourth and fifth, respectively, after crashing on the same jump during the big final. Australia's Alex Pullin also went down on the same part of the course and finished sixth.

Videos of key moments from all the rounds of racing can be found below.

Results

Gold: Pierre Vaultier (FRA)



Silver: Jarryd Hughes (AUS)



Bronze: Regino Hernandez (ESP)



4. Nick Baumgartner (USA)



5. Mick Dierdorff (USA)



6. Alex Pullin (AUS)

Finals

Semifinals







Quarterfinals







1/8 Finals













