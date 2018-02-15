‘Attacking Vikings’ claim top two spots in Olympic men’s downhill

Gold: Aksel Lund Svindal (Norway)

Silver: Kjetil Jansrud (Norway)

Bronze: Beat Feuz (Switzerland)

Aksel Lund Svindal became the first Norwegian skier to claim an Olympic gold medal in men’s downhill, Alpine skiing's fastest discipline.

Fellow “Attacking Viking” Kjetil Jansrud finished second, .12 seconds slower.

Svindal, 35, became the oldest Olympic Alpine skiing gold medalist, breaking the record held by Austria’s Mario Matt, who was 34 when he won the slalom title in Sochi.

Find out why Norway’s Alpine speed skiers are nicknamed the “Attacking Vikings”:

Bryce Bennett was the top American, finishing 16th.

Many of the speed skiers competing in downhill will return to the snow Thursday in super-G. Norway enters the PyeongChang Games having won four consecutive Olympic super-G gold medals.

Schedule: