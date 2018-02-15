Aliona Savchenko, in fifth Olympic appearance, wins pairs gold with Bruno Massot

Finally.

Aliona Savchenko won her first gold medal – in her fifth Olympic appearance – with new partner Bruno Massot. Savchenko won two previous bronze medals in 2010 and 2014, and didn’t expect to continue competing after Sochi.

She found Bruno Massot, originally from France, and they teamed to represent Germany.



China’s Sui Wenjing and Han Cong, who led the field after the short program on Tuesday, slipped to the silver medal position. The 2017 world champions missed training time leading into PyeongChang after Sui needed 12 stitches.

Meagan Duhamel and Eric Radford from Canada – already gold medalists at these Games from the figure skating team event – took home the bronze. They won the world title in 2015 and 2016.



More to come.