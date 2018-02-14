Airbnb listing suspended after owner fails to disclose major drug bust to renters

A south Nashville Airbnb listing has been indefinitely suspended after a series of incidents following a major drug bust at the house on Feb. 9.

Metro Police tweeted out mug shots of three California men who rented the home at 2912 Tuggle Avenue along with pictures of more than 70 pounds of marijuana and $71,000 cash seized from the home.

“The police were here for hours, probably six hours, maybe more,” said neighbor Matt Washburn. “We could see into the windows a little bit, they were just counting cash.”

By 4 p.m. the same day, new Airbnb renters were checking into the house.

The group of girls from Pennsylvania, who asked to remain anonymous, said they smelled marijuana in the house but did not know about the drug bust until they saw it on News4 after the Olympics Opening Ceremony.

After calling News4 to confirm the story and address around 11 p.m., the girls decided to cancel the rental and check into a hotel instead.

Airbnb spokesperson Ben Breit told News4 the homeowner, Brent Louis Miller, is being investigated for his role in the incident.

“I feel like he should have told them, been straightforward with them about it,” added Washburn. “People are staying there, and you don’t know what’s going on -- you don’t know if people are coming back to the house to look for drugs that may be hidden.”

Miller owns several Airbnb homes in south Nashville and did not respond to News4’s request for comment.

Airbnb issued this statement about the situation:

There have been over 260 million guest arrivals on Airbnb to date and negative incidents are extremely rare. We have suspended this listing while we investigate and are fully supporting our guests. We work hard to make sure every guest has a great experience and want to make it right when things don’t go as expected.

