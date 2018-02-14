Fla. school shooting reopens wounds for Ky. students

Wednesday’s mass school shooting at a Florida high school happened less than a month after two students were shot to death at Marshall County High School in Kentucky.

It’s bringing back awful memories for students there.

Stefanie Phillips was in the library the day Bailey Holt and Preston Cope were killed.

“I did hear gunshots and I did see people running for safety and the next thing I remember is being pushed into the back of the library,” said Stefanie.

The news out of Southeast Florida hit Stefanie hard.

“It irritated me because it seems like it takes just one person and then this whole chain starts happening, and it keeps getting worse and worse,” said Stefanie.

Stefanie doesn't know what it will take to stop the violence. She just knows it has to stop soon.

Earlier today in Tennessee, several gun control advocates begged lawmakers not to pass a bill that would allow people to carry a firearm anywhere at any time.

Amanda Rosenberger survived a school shooting at Bard College in 1992.

“I heard the gunshots that murdered my friend," Rosenberger recalled through tears. "I helped a friend covered in blood because he tried to save my professor. This was 25 years ago. You’d think I’d be able to pull this off."

That bill ended up being voted down.\

