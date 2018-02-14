Green Hills salon employee pistol-whipped, robbed while taking out trash

Metro Police confirm a Green Hills salon employee was assaulted, robbed on Wednesday night.

The woman was taking out the trash at Salon YaYa on Crestmoor Road when a male black suspect approached her and demanded that she gives him her purse.

The victim refused, and the man struck her in the face with his handgun.

The suspect was seen leaving the area in a newer model Gold Ford Taurus with at least one other occupant in the vehicle.

The incident happened just two hours after a man was shot outside the Green Hills Library less than a mile away.

Police would not confirm if the incidents are related at this time.

