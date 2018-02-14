Copy-Mitt Romney delays Senate announcement after Florida shooting

By Eli Watkins CNN

WASHINGTON (CNN) -- 2012 Republican presidential nominee Mitt Romney announced on Twitter Wednesday he is delaying his scheduled announcement about the Utah Senate race, citing the school shooting in Parkland, Florida.

"As a father and grandfather, my heart aches for the victims of today's tragic events. My prayers go out to all of the families and loved ones affected by this senseless act of violence," Romney tweeted. "Out of respect for the victims and their families, I will not be making an announcement tomorrow about the Senate race."

As a father and grandfather, my heart aches for the victims of today’s tragic events. My prayers go out to all of the families and loved ones affected by this senseless act of violence. (1/2) — Mitt Romney (@MittRomney) February 15, 2018

Out of respect for the victims and their families, I will not be making an announcement tomorrow about the Senate race. (2/2) — Mitt Romney (@MittRomney) February 15, 2018

Romney, a former Massachusetts governor, became one of his party's most outspoken critics of President Donald Trump's candidacy during the 2016 campaign, and as Utah GOP Sen. Orrin Hatch considered retirement, speculation grew that Romney -- who resides in Utah -- would seek to fill the seat.

At the beginning of the year, Hatch said he would not seek re-election, and Romney announced he would make a statement about his own political future on February 15. His decision to delay the announcement in light of the tragedy in Florida puts on hold for the time being his expected entry into the race for Senate in the heavily Republican state.

TM & © 2018 Cable News Network, Inc., a Time Warner Company. All rights reserved.