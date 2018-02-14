Man shot near Green Hills Library

Tennessee's most wanted fugitives.More >>
Three women were killed and five others, including a firefighter, were injured in a house fire in south Nashville on Wednesday morning.More >>
Metro Police are investigating after a man was shot near the Green Hills Branch of the Nashville Public Library.More >>
Surveillance video shows four thieves breaking into Kings Firearms in Columbia early Tuesday morning. They easily broke through the glass door. Then they quickly shoved several guns into book bags.More >>
For six-and-a-half years, a woman 4,000 miles away from Nashville has given her heart to preserving the memory of the more than 58,000 Americans killed in the Vietnam War, but now she needs help from the Volunteer State.More >>
Two Nashville teens were arrested and booked into juvenile detention on Tuesday evening after pulling a loaded gun on an officer, officials say.More >>
Battling the opioid crisis in Tennessee will take more agents, according to TBI Director Mark Gwyn.More >>
Both the MTSU president and the president of the university's Black Student Union have issued responses on Wednesday after a white supremacist group vandalized Black History Month signs on campus.More >>
A Boston sports radio station facing criticism for the offensive nature of its shows says it will suspend all live programming while employees receive "sensitivity training."More >>
A community is grieving after Lawrenceburg fire engineer Jason Dickey was killed in the line of duty while battling a house fire on Monday night.More >>
The Metro Public Health Department is offering free flu shots at a special walk-in clinic later this week.More >>
A Hollywood actor gave a Nashville couple a big surprise in the mail after receiving an invitation to their wedding.More >>
Police arrested two suspects for stabbing a 19-year-old woman and then dumping her on the side of the road.More >>
A serial shoplifter in Nashville was sentenced to eight years and still faces additional charges, police say.More >>
Three people were injured when two vehicles collided at the exit for Peytonsville Road just before 6:30 a.m.More >>
Rutherford County law enforcement officials have closed 23 stores that were selling products containing CBD, but distributors and local industry reps argue the products are completely legal in Tennessee.More >>
Metro Police believe teenagers are responsible for shooting the man at the intersection of Highway 100 and Old Hickory Boulevard as well as some other robberies in the area.More >>
A woman is reliving the terrifying experience of surviving an attempted carjacking in Bellevue on Monday.More >>
A community is grieving after Lawrenceburg fire engineer Jason Dickey was killed in the line of duty while battling a house fire on Monday night.More >>
Police are looking for a pickup truck with a missing passenger side mirror in connection with the crash.More >>
