Man shot near Green Hills Library

Police have set up crime scene tape at the scene near the library. (WSMV)

Metro Police are investigating after a man was shot near the Green Hills Branch of the Nashville Public Library.

Police responded to several calls just after 7 p.m. Wednesday saying a man had been shot.

The victim was found with a life-threatening gunshot wound to his stomach.

Witnesses told police they heard several gunshots and saw a maroon Jeep Cherokee with three male black suspects inside leave the parking lot at a high rate of speed.

The victim told police that the suspects jumped out of the Jeep and a bullet struck him. It is unclear whether the man was inside the library at the time of the shooting.

We will update this story with more information as it becomes available.

