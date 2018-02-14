Watch every USA snowboarding medal win at 2018 Winter Olympics

The U.S. Olympic snowboard team is racking up some serious hardware in PyeongChang after winning four gold medals (and five total medals) in the first four competitions.
All the medal-winning runs from Team USA snowboarders can be found below.
Gold: Red Gerard, United States
Silver: Max Parrot, Canada
Bronze: Mark McMorris, Canada
Gold: Jamie Anderson, United States
Silver: Laurie Blouin, Canada
Bronze: Enni Rukajarvi, Finland
Gold: Chloe Kim, United States
Silver: Liu Jiayu, China
Bronze: Arielle Gold, United States
Gold: Shaun White, United States
Silver: Ayumu Hirano, Japan
Bronze: Scotty James, Australia
