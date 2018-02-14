Watch every USA snowboarding medal win at 2018 Winter Olympics - WSMV News 4

Watch every USA snowboarding medal win at 2018 Winter Olympics

The U.S. Olympic snowboard team is racking up some serious hardware in PyeongChang after winning four gold medals (and five total medals) in the first four competitions.


All the medal-winning runs from Team USA snowboarders can be found below.


Men's Slopestyle


Gold: Red Gerard, United States

Silver: Max Parrot, Canada

Bronze: Mark McMorris, Canada



Women's Slopestyle


Gold: Jamie Anderson, United States

Silver: Laurie Blouin, Canada

Bronze: Enni Rukajarvi, Finland



Women's Halfpipe


Gold: Chloe Kim, United States

Silver: Liu Jiayu, China
Bronze: Arielle Gold, United States






Men's Halfpipe


Gold: Shaun White, United States

Silver: Ayumu Hirano, Japan

Bronze: Scotty James, Australia




