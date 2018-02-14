2 Nashville teens arrested for pulling loaded gun on officer

Two Nashville teens were arrested and booked into juvenile detention on Tuesday evening after pulling a loaded gun on an officer, officials say.

According to Metro Police, East Precinct Officer Christopher Davis noticed the 15-year-old and 17-year-old juveniles around 11:30 p.m. in a car with Florida tags parked at Z-Mart on Dickerson Road.

The officer checked the license plate and discovered the vehicle had been stolen in a carjacking on Elm Hill Pike earlier this month.

When the officer approached the 15-year-old juvenile outside the vehicle in an attempt to take him into custody, the teenager reached for a loaded .40 caliber semi-automatic pistol in his waistband.

A struggle ensued and Officer Davis was able to take the gun from the teen, who then ran off.

When Davis took the 17-year-old in the front passenger seat into custody, the officer found another loaded gun, this one a .45 caliber semi-automatic pistol, between the seat and front passenger door. The gun was reported stolen by a Kentucky arms dealer.

Officer Michael Wolterbeek engaged in a foot pursuit with the 15-year-old, arresting him near Riverchase Apartments.

The 15-year-old teen was charged with assaulting an officer, resisting arrest, unlawful gun possession and violating the juvenile curfew ordinance.

The 17-year-old teen was charged with vehicle theft, misdemeanor and felony marijuana possession, unlawful use of drug paraphernalia and violating juvenile curfew.

Both teens are now under investigation for a number of serious crimes in the Nashville area, and officials say other charges are expected.

