Columbia gun store theft leads to concern of more teen violence

Surveillance video shows four thieves breaking into Kings Firearms in Columbia early Tuesday morning.

They easily broke through the glass door. Then they quickly shoved several guns into book bags.

Bishop Marcus Campbell runs a court-ordered program for troubled teens in Nashville called "Gentleman and not Gangsters."

Campbell said the likelihood of those guns ending up in the hands of teenagers is high.

"For every gun, think of one child going through juvenile court, being on probation, being charged with possession of a firearm," Campbell explained, "or you could also look at for every gun...every death that you'll be going to, a candlelight vigil or a funeral, because that's what's going to happen."

Campbell is now pushing for a change to the state's gun laws.

He wants there to be more requirements for gun stores to protect their inventory.

"There need to be some more stipulations on these gun stores to make sure that they reinforce the safety of these guns not being easily just taken out because they want to run their car up into the store or whatever," said Campbell.

Maury County Crimestoppers is offering $1,000 for information leading to arrests in Tuesday morning's break-in.

Any person with additional information that may assist in this or any other investigation is encouraged to contact the Criminal Investigations Division of Columbia Police Department at 931-560-1670, Columbia Police Department Dispatch (24 hours) at 931-388-2727, Maury County Crimestoppers at 931-381-4900, or Columbia Police SAFE Tip Email to SafeTips@ColumbiaTN.com.

Copyright 2018 WSMV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.