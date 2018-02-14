Woman collecting pictures of every U.S. soldier killed in the Vietnam War needs Tennessee's help

For six-and-a-half years, a woman 4,000 miles away from Tennessee has given her heart to preserving the memory of the more than 58,000 Americans killed in the Vietnam War. Now she needs help from the Volunteer State.

"My entire high school years was Vietnam," said Janna Hoehn, speaking to News4 from her home in Hawaii. "Every day, there was something about Vietnam on the news. I do remember the way the Vietnam veterans were treated when they came home, and it was very disturbing to me even as an 18-year-old."

Eight years ago, Hoehn visited the Vietnam Veterans Memorial in Washington, D.C., and was drawn, for some reason, to a particular name: Gregory Crossman.

She made a rubbing of the name but was compelled to know more about this Air Force Major from Michigan. There was little she could find.

Hoehn began a search for Crossman's picture. Hoehn had a face to go with the name, she explained.

A cousin finally found it in a college yearbook.

"On April 25, 2018, it will be 50 years that he has been missing in action," said Hoehn. "They never found his remains. He's very special. He changed my life. I don't think I was prepared for how it was going to affect me. It was a very profound effect, very emotional."

The search for Crossman's picture set Hoehn on a path. Since then, she's been working with the Vietnam Veterans Memorial Fund to collect pictures of every American soldier killed in the Vietnam War.

The pictures collected are on a website called the Wall of Faces.

Hoehn said the pictures are intended to go up in a new Washington museum in a few years.

"It shows this was a person," she said. "This was somebody's loved one. It's someone's father, brother, son. It does something to your heart when you find a photograph of a young man who died so young in the Vietnam War, and you feel like you're helping preserve his memory. I'm very proud to be a part of this."

Hoehn is going state-by-state collecting the pictures and has now arrived on Tennessee.

Nearly 1,300 Tennessee soldiers were killed in the Vietnam War, and Hoehn has pictures of all but about 180 of them.

Coming closer to the goal, Hoehn said she'll never forget the man that started her on her work; Crossman.

"I hope I can be part of this until the very last photo comes in," she said. "That would be really wonderful."

Hoehn can be reached at neverforgotten2014@gmail.com.

Below are the names she's still seeking in Tennessee, by county:

Anderson County

Joseph K. Bradley 1946-1967 Oak Ridge

William D. Daugherty 1942-1967 Clinton

Gerald W. Davidson 1940-1964 Oak Ridge

John T. Davis 1924-1969 Clinton

Gomer D. Hoskins Jr. 1936-1967 Clinton

Benjamin Lee IV 1946-1966 Oak Ridge

Carroll County

J.H. Alexander 1930-1966 Cedar Grove

Douglas A. House 1947-1968 Cedar Grove

Ray W. Phelps. Jr. 1947-1968 Yuma

Carter County

Charles E. Fulton 1943-1965 Elizabethtown

Robert L. Shaffer 1948-1968 Elizabethtown

Clairborne County

Thomas A. Barrett 1947-1968 Harrogate

Ray Taylor 1941-1967 Tazewell

Cocke County

Charles R. Raines 1950-1969 Newport

Coffee County

Homer B. Bell, Jr. 1947-1968 Tullahoma

Terrill E. Bradford 1950-1971 Tullahoma

Freddie R. Kelley 1946-1968 Tullahoma

Kenneth W. Martin 1947-1970 Manchester

Walter D. Smith 1942-1969 Tullahoma

Davidson County

William E. Franklin, Jr. 1944-1967 Nashville

George A. Garrison 1930-1968 Nashville

Herschel C. Holt 1943-1966 Nashville

Carl E. Kelly, Jr. 1948-1969 Nashville

Eddie Kelly, Jr. 1947-1968 Antioch

Clarence Mitchell 1932-1966 Nashville

James P. O’Donnell 1942-1966 Nashville

William L. Ray 1944-1968 Nashville

Varis Savage, Jr. 1943-1965 Nashville

Ronald E. Segine 1948-1968 Nashville

James G. Taylor 1935-1972 Nashville

Dyer County

Jerry P. Barbee 1949-1968 Dyersburg

Robert L. Duncan 1947-1967 Dyersburg

William L. Harris 1947-1968 Dyersburg

Joseph W. Jones III 1943-1968 Dyersburg

Bobby J. Lemons 1949-1970 Dyersburg

James A. Reasons, Jr. 1948-1969 Finley

Fayette County

Simon Dean, Jr. 1943-1969 Somerville

Charles Turner 1948-1972 Somerville

Joe N. Watson 1948-1970 Oakland

Robert L. Wright 1946-1966 Moscow

Franklin County

James E. Robinson 1949-1968 Winchester

John H. Shetters 1946-1966 Cowan

Gibson County

Bobby J. Barber 1947-1967 Rutherford

Ronald L. Carter 1946-1966 Medina

Joseph W. Guinn 1942-1970 Bradford

James L. McCoy 1942-1968 Dyer

Giles County

Thomas L. McElroy 1948-1968 Pulaski

Terry W. Williams 1947-1968 Lynnville

Johnie K. Woodard 1935-1971 Pulaski

Hamilton County

Jerry L. Bell 1946-1967 Chattanooga

James T. Gray 1940-1965 Chattanooga

Robert E. Hamilton 1943-1968 Chattanooga

Manuel A. Hicks, Jr. 1947-1967 Chattanooga

Emanuel Jones, Jr. 1947-1969 Chattanooga

Glenn H. Kelley 1942-1965 Chattanooga

Virgil Kirkland, Jr. 1941-1965 Chattanooga

Marvin E. Lively 1949-1968 Soddy

Rayfon Lofton 1944-1966 Chattanooga

Robert E. Poe 1946-1968 Chattanooga

John R. Prince 1925-1967 Chattanooga

Franklin D. Ratliff 1948-1968 Chattanooga

Carlton Ross 1947-1968 Chattanooga

Willie Shelton 1941-1968 Chattanooga

Charles J. Swint 1947-1969 Chattanooga

Clifton Tanksley 1931-1967 Chattanooga

Tommy L. Taylor 1947-1968 Chattanooga

Haywood W. Tipsy, Jr. 1947-1967 Chattanooga

Tomas C. Tucker 1943-1969 Chattanooga

Johnnie L. Vaught, Jr. 1949-1968 Chattanooga

John H. Walker, Jr. 1948-1967 Chattanooga

James F. Watson 1932-1968 Chattanooga

Hardeman County

Silvester Beauregard 1949-1968 Bolivar

Ronnie L. McCormick 1949-1970 Middleton

Haywood County

Willie Coleman, Jr. 1946-1967 Brownsville

Andrew Currie 1945-1967 Brownsville

William A. Ferrell 1927-1965 Stanton

Henderson County

Donald H. Powers 1952-1971 Lexington

Hickman County

Stephen L. Miles 1946-1967 Bon Aqua

R.D. Sullivan 1925-1968 Centerville

Humphreys County

Randolph T. Hicks 1946-1965 McEwen

Maxie R. Williams, Jr. 1945-1968 Waverley

Jackson County

Ward G. Sneed 1937-1969 Haydenburg

Knox County

Name DOB-DOD Home of Record

Dan S. Allen 1948-1966 Knoxville

William A. Blackburn 1930-1968 Knoxville

Larry G. Bradley 1946-1969 Knoxville

Jerome A. Browder Jr. 1942-1971 Knoxville

Frederick P. Broyles 1945-1970 Knoxville

William E. Haggard 1949-1970 Powell

Vernon L. Headrick 1948-1968 Knoxville

Raymond L. Hill 1939-1966 Knoxville

Sam R. Jones 1944-1967 Knoxville

Lennis G. Jones Jr. 1947-1969 Knoxville

Donald R. Lumley 1936-1966 Knoxville

David H. Marine 1951-1970 Knoxville

Wayne Moneymaker 1931-1969 Knoxville

John H. Morgan 1947-1966 Knoxville

Edward L. Neal 1936-1969 Knoxville

Wilbert Reed 1943-1970 Knoxville

Robert L. Roebuck 1949-1969 Knoxville

William H. Scott 1949-1970 Knoxville

Gary D. Smith 1942-1965 Knoxville

Thomas A. Varner Jr. 1947-1967 Knoxville

Lake County

James R. Lunsford 1947-1967 Ridgely

Robert D. Merrell 1942-1966 Tiptonville

Carl S. Miller, Jr. 1934-1966 Ridgely

Lauderdale County

Harmon W. Burks 1945-1968 Henning

Lawrence County

Edward R. Sitz 1948-1973 St Petersburg

Lincoln County

Joe H. Moorehead 1944-1966 Kelso

Jackie L. Woodard 1949-1969 Prospect

Madison County

Charles E. Clark 1942-1967 Jackson

Willie G. Cooper 1946-1968 Jackson

Curtis E. Dorris 1940-1966 Mercer

Thermon H. Emory, Jr. 1938-1970 Jackson

John W. Ferrell 1946-1967 Jackson

John H. Taylor 1948-1969 Jackson

Wilford A. Young 1949-1970 Humboldt

Marion County

Paul P. Cabe 1952-1971 Guild

Billy Dodson 1933-1966 Jasper

Gary B. Kilgore 1946-1968 Whitwell

Gary E. Perkins 1947-1966 Whitwell

Marshall County

James M. Moore 1949-1969 Lewisburg

Maury County

Charles C. Beard 1946-1968 Santa Fe

William C. Biffle 1948-1969 Columbia

Ernest R. Brownlow III 1949-1970 Mt Pleasant

William E. Humphrey 1941-1966 Bethel

McMinn County

Milard L. Bledsoe 1938-1968 Athens

Montgomery County

Ernest L. Brown, Jr. 1934-1970 Clarksville

Michael E. Darnell 1949-1970 Woodlawn

James W. Grandy 1936-1966 New Providence

Robert D. Jenkins 1944-1967 Clarksville

Irvin E. Martin 1949-1969 Clarksville

Gene O. Merriweather 1947-1969 Clarksville

Alvin R. Stovall, Jr. 1950-1969 Clarksville

George R. Ward, Jr. 1949-1969 Clarksville

Overton County

John L. Bradford 1948-1969 Livington

Roane County

James E. Byrd Jr. 1943-1968 Oliver Springs

Robertson County

John W. Parham 1945-1969 Cedar Hill

Scott County

Doyle Foster 1936-1971 Oneida

Shelby County

Dan S. Allen III 1947-1967 Memphis

James L. Blanton, Jr. 1946-1969 Memphis

Jesse J. Bolton 1946-1966 Memphis

Lorenzo Clark 1922-1966 Memphis

Junius C. Collier 1947-1968 Memphis

Lawrence H. Collier 1948-1967 Memphis

William F. Collier 1945-1966 Memphis

Jack J. Cooperwood III 1948-1967 Memphis

Joseph L. Cox 1940-1971 Memphis

James D. Crawford 1949-1970 Memphis

James E. Crawford 1943-1967 Memphis

Dave Cummings, Jr. 1948-1968 Memphis

James T. Douglas 1933-1969 Memphis

William Dowdy 1946-1966 Memphis

Youeal D. Erwin 1946-1969 Memphis

Willie J. Fleming 1949-1970 Memphis

Melvin F. Fort 1943-1965 Memphis

Jimmie D. Gray 1944-1966 Memphis

Walter J. Hampton 1947-1970 Memphis

Thomas M. Hankins 1940-1971 Memphis

Daniel D. Harden 1944-1965 Memphis

William C. Harper 1936-1965 Memphis

Walter C. Harrison, Jr. 1951-1971 Memphis

Donnell Henderson 1947-1967 Memphis

Edward E. Henry 1949-1968 Memphis

Elvis G. Hicks 1931-1966 Memphis

Donnell Howard 1950-1968 Memphis

Chester L. Hughey 1948-1969 Memphis

Alex L. Johnson 1949-1968 Memphis

Edward Johnson 1948-1969 Memphis

John I. Jones, Jr. 1943-1966 Memphis

Eddie L. Knox 1941-1966 Memphis

Thomas Lewis 1943-1965 Memphis

Ronnie D. Lindley 1949-1969 Memphis

William C. Madison 1941-1967 Memphis

Eddie O. McBroom, Jr. 1946-1966 Memphis

James E. McKee 1931-1969 Memphis

Richard McNeal 1947-1969 Arlington

Rochester Mitchell 1945-1966 Memphis

Herbert L. Moore, Jr. 1948-1969 Memphis

Earl Nelson 1944-1971 Memphis

Joseph Nesbitt 1948-1969 Memphis

Larry E. Newman 1947-1970 Memphis

Jeffrey W. Norvell 1950-1968 Memphis

Charles D. Nowlin 1946-1967 Memphis

George M. O’Donnell 1947-1967 Memphis

Andrew D. Parker, Jr. 1930-1965 Memphis

Carl E. Patten 1949-1970 Memphis

Mark Patterson 1949-1968 Memphis

Ernest G. Pipkin 1940-1966 Memphis

L.C. Pitchford 1946-1965 Memphis

Gerald W. Plunkett 1944-1968 Memphis

Anderson N. Renshaw III 1943-1969 Memphis

Edwin C. Rollins 1929-1966 Memphis

Marvin G. Rush 1946-1968 Memphis

Frederick A. Sims 1936-1967 Memphis

Anthony Smith 1946-1968 Memphis

Clarence E. Smith 1943-1969 Memphis

Robert L. Smith 1937-1966 Millington

James D. Stokes 1946-1966 Memphis

Mark A. Straub 1949-1970 Memphis

Claude Talbert, Jr. 1946-1965 Memphis

Raymond Tanner 1934-1970 Memphis

Charles E. Tate 1949-1968 Memphis

James E. Tate 1943-1966 Memphis

Larry E. Washington 1945-1966 Arlington

Carroll W. White 1948-1968 Memphis

J.C. Whiting, Jr. 1948-1968 Memphis

Eddie J. Williams, Jr. 1949-1969 Memphis

Randle T. Woods 1946-1965 Memphis

James F. Wright 1946-1968 Memphis

Smith County

Jackie S. Underwood 1949-1968 Pleasant Shade

Stewart County

Stephen C. Crabtree 1932-1967 Dover

Sullivan County

Fred L. Richardson 1946-1966 Bristol

Dennis W. Smith 1947-1970 Bristol

Stephen J. Torbett 1943-1969 Piney Flats

Tipton County

Leroy Buford 1940-1967 Atoka

Alfonso A. Webb 1948-1969 Atoka

Trousdale County

Howell W. Burns 1951-1971 Hartsville

James R. Worley 1946-1968 Hartsville

Warren County

Johnny L. Whiteaker 1948-1968 McMinnville

