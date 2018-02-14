Woman collecting pictures of every U.S. soldier killed in the Vi - WSMV News 4

Woman collecting pictures of every U.S. soldier killed in the Vietnam War needs Tennessee's help

Posted: Updated:
Photo by Forrest Sanders/WSMV Photo by Forrest Sanders/WSMV
NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) -

For six-and-a-half years, a woman 4,000 miles away from Tennessee has given her heart to preserving the memory of the more than 58,000 Americans killed in the Vietnam War. Now she needs help from the Volunteer State.

"My entire high school years was Vietnam," said Janna Hoehn, speaking to News4 from her home in Hawaii. "Every day, there was something about Vietnam on the news. I do remember the way the Vietnam veterans were treated when they came home, and it was very disturbing to me even as an 18-year-old."

Eight years ago, Hoehn visited the Vietnam Veterans Memorial in Washington, D.C., and was drawn, for some reason, to a particular name: Gregory Crossman.

She made a rubbing of the name but was compelled to know more about this Air Force Major from Michigan. There was little she could find.

Hoehn began a search for Crossman's picture. Hoehn had a face to go with the name, she explained.

A cousin finally found it in a college yearbook.

"On April 25, 2018, it will be 50 years that he has been missing in action," said Hoehn. "They never found his remains. He's very special. He changed my life. I don't think I was prepared for how it was going to affect me. It was a very profound effect, very emotional."

The search for Crossman's picture set Hoehn on a path. Since then, she's been working with the Vietnam Veterans Memorial Fund to collect pictures of every American soldier killed in the Vietnam War.

The pictures collected are on a website called the Wall of Faces.

Hoehn said the pictures are intended to go up in a new Washington museum in a few years.

"It shows this was a person," she said. "This was somebody's loved one. It's someone's father, brother, son. It does something to your heart when you find a photograph of a young man who died so young in the Vietnam War, and you feel like you're helping preserve his memory. I'm very proud to be a part of this."

Hoehn is going state-by-state collecting the pictures and has now arrived on Tennessee.

Nearly 1,300 Tennessee soldiers were killed in the Vietnam War, and Hoehn has pictures of all but about 180 of them.

Coming closer to the goal, Hoehn said she'll never forget the man that started her on her work; Crossman.

"I hope I can be part of this until the very last photo comes in," she said. "That would be really wonderful."

Hoehn can be reached at neverforgotten2014@gmail.com.

Below are the names she's still seeking in Tennessee, by county:

Anderson County

  • Joseph K. Bradley 1946-1967 Oak Ridge
  • William D. Daugherty 1942-1967 Clinton
  • Gerald W. Davidson 1940-1964 Oak Ridge
  • John T. Davis 1924-1969 Clinton
  • Gomer D. Hoskins Jr. 1936-1967 Clinton
  • Benjamin Lee IV 1946-1966 Oak Ridge

Carroll County

  • J.H. Alexander 1930-1966 Cedar Grove
  • Douglas A. House 1947-1968 Cedar Grove
  • Ray W. Phelps. Jr. 1947-1968 Yuma

Carter County

  • Charles E. Fulton 1943-1965 Elizabethtown
  • Robert L. Shaffer 1948-1968 Elizabethtown

Clairborne County

  • Thomas A. Barrett 1947-1968 Harrogate
  • Ray Taylor 1941-1967 Tazewell

Cocke County

  • Charles R. Raines 1950-1969 Newport

Coffee County

  • Homer B. Bell, Jr. 1947-1968 Tullahoma
  • Terrill E. Bradford 1950-1971 Tullahoma
  • Freddie R. Kelley 1946-1968 Tullahoma
  • Kenneth W. Martin 1947-1970 Manchester
  • Walter D. Smith 1942-1969 Tullahoma

Davidson County

  • William E. Franklin, Jr. 1944-1967 Nashville
  • George A. Garrison 1930-1968 Nashville
  • Herschel C. Holt 1943-1966 Nashville
  • Carl E. Kelly, Jr. 1948-1969 Nashville
  • Eddie Kelly, Jr. 1947-1968 Antioch
  • Clarence Mitchell 1932-1966 Nashville
  • James P. O’Donnell 1942-1966 Nashville
  • William L. Ray 1944-1968 Nashville
  • Varis Savage, Jr. 1943-1965 Nashville
  • Ronald E. Segine 1948-1968 Nashville
  • James G. Taylor 1935-1972 Nashville

Dyer County

  • Jerry P. Barbee 1949-1968 Dyersburg
  • Robert L. Duncan 1947-1967 Dyersburg
  • William L. Harris 1947-1968 Dyersburg
  • Joseph W. Jones III 1943-1968 Dyersburg
  • Bobby J. Lemons 1949-1970 Dyersburg
  • James A. Reasons, Jr. 1948-1969 Finley

Fayette County

  • Simon Dean, Jr. 1943-1969 Somerville
  • Charles Turner 1948-1972 Somerville
  • Joe N. Watson 1948-1970 Oakland
  • Robert L. Wright 1946-1966 Moscow

Franklin County

  • James E. Robinson 1949-1968 Winchester
  • John H. Shetters 1946-1966 Cowan

Gibson County

  • Bobby J. Barber 1947-1967 Rutherford
  • Ronald L. Carter 1946-1966 Medina
  • Joseph W. Guinn 1942-1970 Bradford
  • James L. McCoy 1942-1968 Dyer

Giles County

  • Thomas L. McElroy 1948-1968 Pulaski
  • Terry W. Williams 1947-1968 Lynnville
  • Johnie K. Woodard 1935-1971 Pulaski

Hamilton County

  • Jerry L. Bell 1946-1967 Chattanooga
  • James T. Gray 1940-1965 Chattanooga
  • Robert E. Hamilton 1943-1968 Chattanooga
  • Manuel A. Hicks, Jr. 1947-1967 Chattanooga
  • Emanuel Jones, Jr. 1947-1969 Chattanooga
  • Glenn H. Kelley 1942-1965 Chattanooga
  • Virgil Kirkland, Jr. 1941-1965 Chattanooga
  • Marvin E. Lively 1949-1968 Soddy
  • Rayfon Lofton 1944-1966 Chattanooga
  • Robert E. Poe 1946-1968 Chattanooga
  • John R. Prince 1925-1967 Chattanooga
  • Franklin D. Ratliff 1948-1968 Chattanooga
  • Carlton Ross 1947-1968 Chattanooga
  • Willie Shelton 1941-1968 Chattanooga
  • Charles J. Swint 1947-1969 Chattanooga
  • Clifton Tanksley 1931-1967 Chattanooga
  • Tommy L. Taylor 1947-1968 Chattanooga
  • Haywood W. Tipsy, Jr. 1947-1967 Chattanooga
  • Tomas C. Tucker 1943-1969 Chattanooga
  • Johnnie L. Vaught, Jr. 1949-1968 Chattanooga
  • John H. Walker, Jr. 1948-1967 Chattanooga
  • James F. Watson 1932-1968 Chattanooga

Hardeman County

  • Silvester Beauregard 1949-1968 Bolivar
  • Ronnie L. McCormick 1949-1970 Middleton

Haywood County

  • Willie Coleman, Jr. 1946-1967 Brownsville
  • Andrew Currie 1945-1967 Brownsville
  • William A. Ferrell 1927-1965 Stanton

Henderson County

  • Donald H. Powers 1952-1971 Lexington

Hickman County

  • Stephen L. Miles 1946-1967 Bon Aqua
  • R.D. Sullivan 1925-1968 Centerville

Humphreys County

  • Randolph T. Hicks 1946-1965 McEwen
  • Maxie R. Williams, Jr. 1945-1968 Waverley

Jackson County

  • Ward G. Sneed 1937-1969 Haydenburg

Knox County

  • Name DOB-DOD Home of Record
  • Dan S. Allen 1948-1966 Knoxville
  • William A. Blackburn 1930-1968 Knoxville
  • Larry G. Bradley 1946-1969 Knoxville
  • Jerome A. Browder Jr. 1942-1971 Knoxville
  • Frederick P. Broyles 1945-1970 Knoxville
  • William E. Haggard 1949-1970 Powell
  • Vernon L. Headrick 1948-1968 Knoxville
  • Raymond L. Hill 1939-1966 Knoxville
  • Sam R. Jones 1944-1967 Knoxville
  • Lennis G. Jones Jr. 1947-1969 Knoxville
  • Donald R. Lumley 1936-1966 Knoxville
  • David H. Marine 1951-1970 Knoxville
  • Wayne Moneymaker 1931-1969 Knoxville
  • John H. Morgan 1947-1966 Knoxville
  • Edward L. Neal 1936-1969 Knoxville
  • Wilbert Reed 1943-1970 Knoxville
  • Robert L. Roebuck 1949-1969 Knoxville
  • William H. Scott 1949-1970 Knoxville
  • Gary D. Smith 1942-1965 Knoxville
  • Thomas A. Varner Jr. 1947-1967 Knoxville

Lake County

  • James R. Lunsford 1947-1967 Ridgely
  • Robert D. Merrell 1942-1966 Tiptonville
  • Carl S. Miller, Jr. 1934-1966 Ridgely

Lauderdale County

  • Harmon W. Burks 1945-1968 Henning

Lawrence County

  • Edward R. Sitz 1948-1973 St Petersburg

Lincoln County

  • Joe H. Moorehead 1944-1966 Kelso
  • Jackie L. Woodard 1949-1969 Prospect

Madison County

  • Charles E. Clark 1942-1967 Jackson
  • Willie G. Cooper 1946-1968 Jackson
  • Curtis E. Dorris 1940-1966 Mercer
  • Thermon H. Emory, Jr. 1938-1970 Jackson
  • John W. Ferrell 1946-1967 Jackson
  • John H. Taylor 1948-1969 Jackson
  • Wilford A. Young 1949-1970 Humboldt

Marion County

  • Paul P. Cabe 1952-1971 Guild
  • Billy Dodson 1933-1966 Jasper
  • Gary B. Kilgore 1946-1968 Whitwell
  • Gary E. Perkins 1947-1966 Whitwell

Marshall County

  • James M. Moore 1949-1969 Lewisburg

Maury County

  • Charles C. Beard 1946-1968 Santa Fe
  • William C. Biffle 1948-1969 Columbia
  • Ernest R. Brownlow III 1949-1970 Mt Pleasant
  • William E. Humphrey 1941-1966 Bethel

McMinn County

  • Milard L. Bledsoe 1938-1968 Athens

Montgomery County

  • Ernest L. Brown, Jr. 1934-1970 Clarksville
  • Michael E. Darnell 1949-1970 Woodlawn
  • James W. Grandy 1936-1966 New Providence
  • Robert D. Jenkins 1944-1967 Clarksville
  • Irvin E. Martin 1949-1969 Clarksville
  • Gene O. Merriweather 1947-1969 Clarksville
  • Alvin R. Stovall, Jr. 1950-1969 Clarksville
  • George R. Ward, Jr. 1949-1969 Clarksville

Overton County

  • John L. Bradford 1948-1969 Livington

Roane County

  • James E. Byrd Jr. 1943-1968 Oliver Springs

Robertson County

  • John W. Parham 1945-1969 Cedar Hill

Scott County

  • Doyle Foster 1936-1971 Oneida

Shelby County

  • Dan S. Allen III 1947-1967 Memphis
  • James L. Blanton, Jr. 1946-1969 Memphis
  • Jesse J. Bolton 1946-1966 Memphis
  • Lorenzo Clark 1922-1966 Memphis
  • Junius C. Collier 1947-1968 Memphis
  • Lawrence H. Collier 1948-1967 Memphis
  • William F. Collier 1945-1966 Memphis
  • Jack J. Cooperwood III 1948-1967 Memphis
  • Joseph L. Cox 1940-1971 Memphis
  • James D. Crawford 1949-1970 Memphis
  • James E. Crawford 1943-1967 Memphis
  • Dave Cummings, Jr. 1948-1968 Memphis
  • James T. Douglas 1933-1969 Memphis
  • William Dowdy 1946-1966 Memphis
  • Youeal D. Erwin 1946-1969 Memphis
  • Willie J. Fleming 1949-1970 Memphis
  • Melvin F. Fort 1943-1965 Memphis
  • Jimmie D. Gray 1944-1966 Memphis
  • Walter J. Hampton 1947-1970 Memphis
  • Thomas M. Hankins 1940-1971 Memphis
  • Daniel D. Harden 1944-1965 Memphis
  • William C. Harper 1936-1965 Memphis
  • Walter C. Harrison, Jr. 1951-1971 Memphis
  • Donnell Henderson 1947-1967 Memphis
  • Edward E. Henry 1949-1968 Memphis
  • Elvis G. Hicks 1931-1966 Memphis
  • Donnell Howard 1950-1968 Memphis
  • Chester L. Hughey 1948-1969 Memphis
  • Alex L. Johnson 1949-1968 Memphis
  • Edward Johnson 1948-1969 Memphis
  • John I. Jones, Jr. 1943-1966 Memphis
  • Eddie L. Knox 1941-1966 Memphis
  • Thomas Lewis 1943-1965 Memphis
  • Ronnie D. Lindley 1949-1969 Memphis
  • William C. Madison 1941-1967 Memphis
  • Eddie O. McBroom, Jr. 1946-1966 Memphis
  • James E. McKee 1931-1969 Memphis
  • Richard McNeal 1947-1969 Arlington
  • Rochester Mitchell 1945-1966 Memphis
  • Herbert L. Moore, Jr. 1948-1969 Memphis
  • Earl Nelson 1944-1971 Memphis
  • Joseph Nesbitt 1948-1969 Memphis
  • Larry E. Newman 1947-1970 Memphis
  • Jeffrey W. Norvell 1950-1968 Memphis
  • Charles D. Nowlin 1946-1967 Memphis
  • George M. O’Donnell 1947-1967 Memphis
  • Andrew D. Parker, Jr. 1930-1965 Memphis
  • Carl E. Patten 1949-1970 Memphis
  • Mark Patterson 1949-1968 Memphis
  • Ernest G. Pipkin 1940-1966 Memphis
  • L.C. Pitchford 1946-1965 Memphis
  • Gerald W. Plunkett 1944-1968 Memphis
  • Anderson N. Renshaw III 1943-1969 Memphis
  • Edwin C. Rollins 1929-1966 Memphis
  • Marvin G. Rush 1946-1968 Memphis
  • Frederick A. Sims 1936-1967 Memphis
  • Anthony Smith 1946-1968 Memphis
  • Clarence E. Smith 1943-1969 Memphis
  • Robert L. Smith 1937-1966 Millington
  • James D. Stokes 1946-1966 Memphis
  • Mark A. Straub 1949-1970 Memphis
  • Claude Talbert, Jr. 1946-1965 Memphis
  • Raymond Tanner 1934-1970 Memphis
  • Charles E. Tate 1949-1968 Memphis
  • James E. Tate 1943-1966 Memphis
  • Larry E. Washington 1945-1966 Arlington
  • Carroll W. White 1948-1968 Memphis
  • J.C. Whiting, Jr. 1948-1968 Memphis
  • Eddie J. Williams, Jr. 1949-1969 Memphis
  • Randle T. Woods 1946-1965 Memphis
  • James F. Wright 1946-1968 Memphis

Smith County

  • Jackie S. Underwood 1949-1968 Pleasant Shade

Stewart County

  • Stephen C. Crabtree 1932-1967 Dover

Sullivan County

  • Fred L. Richardson 1946-1966 Bristol
  • Dennis W. Smith 1947-1970 Bristol
  • Stephen J. Torbett 1943-1969 Piney Flats

Tipton County

  • Leroy Buford 1940-1967 Atoka
  • Alfonso A. Webb 1948-1969 Atoka

Trousdale County

  • Howell W. Burns 1951-1971 Hartsville
  • James R. Worley 1946-1968 Hartsville
  • Warren County
  • Johnny L. Whiteaker 1948-1968 McMinnville

Copyright 2018 WSMV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

  • Woman collecting pictures of every U.S. soldier killed in the Vietnam War needs Tennessee's helpMore>>

  • Special

    Davidson County news

    Click to read more headlines from Davidson County.More >>
    Click to read more headlines from Davidson County.More >>
Powered by Frankly
WSMV

News

Video

Weather

Entertainment

About WSMV

Online Public File

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2018, WSMV; Nashville, TN. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.