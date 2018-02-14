Do you want to be Lindsey Vonn’s Valentine?

Lindsey Vonn is single on Valentine’s Day, and she turned to her one-million Twitter followers to try to find love.

“Anyone else out there single and want to be my valentine?” was posted to her verified social media account with the hashtag “worth a shot.”

Vonn has received thousands of responses, and she Retweeted some of her favorites.

Vonn, 33, is expected to make her 2018 Olympic debut on Friday at 9 p.m. ET in super-G.

Schedule to watch Vonn at the 2018 PyeongChang Winter Olympics: