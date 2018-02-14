Boston radio station to halt broadcasts for 'sensitivity training'

Radio station to halt broadcasts for 'sensitivity training' - WSMV News 4

BOSTON (AP) - A Boston sports radio station facing criticism after a host used a stereotyped Asian accent to impersonate New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady's agent will suspend live programming while employees receive "sensitivity training."

WEEI announced Wednesday that live programs will halt from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Friday while the staff participates in the mandatory, all-day training.

It comes after host Christian Fauria impersonated Don Yee on air last Friday. Yee is of Chinese descent but was born in Sacramento, California.

Fauria, a former Patriots tight end, was suspended for five days and has since apologized. But The Boston Globe reports at least five advertisers have terminated or suspended commercial buys as a result of the incident.

