Adam Rippon wishes you a Happy Valentine's Day

It’s Valentine’s Day, and there’s plenty of love in the air at the Olympics, from the romance between speed-skating power couple Heather and Jorrit Bergsma to the family love between Chloe Kim and her father.

But as great as those stories are, it may be hard to top the valentine figure skater Adam Rippon got from a fan:

The card clearly put Rippon in the spirit: He was more than happy to show some love to teammate Madison Hubbell, whose true Valentine couldn’t make it to PyeongChang.

No word yet on whether Rippon is scheming to replace Zachary Donohue as Hubbell's ice dance partner.

The men’s short program is Thursday, February 15 in Primetime on NBC and NBCOlympics.com and the free skate is Friday, February 16 in Primetime on NBC and NBCOlympics.com.