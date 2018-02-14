Suspect arrested after getting caught in stolen car - WSMV News 4

Suspect arrested after getting caught in stolen car

Posted: Updated:
Police said they found guns and drugs inside the vehicle. (WSMV) Police said they found guns and drugs inside the vehicle. (WSMV)
NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) -

A man is behind bars after police pulled him over in a stolen car on Dickerson Road overnight.

Police said the suspect got out of the car and tried to run away, but officers were able to catch up with him.

Guns and drugs were reportedly found inside the stolen car.

It's not clear where the vehicle was stolen from.

News 4 is working to find out the suspect's name.

