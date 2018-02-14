TBI director speaks out for first time after announcing retirement

TBI Director Mark Gwyn is speaking out for the first time since announcing his retirement.

Gwyn said he looked at his life and felt it was time to retire after 14 years as director.

During his tenure, he said the TBI has made major progress in human trafficking and digital forensics.

Gwyn recently testified to legislators following a scathing audit from the comptroller's office on TBI spending. He said the agency is looking into the findings and fixing what's wrong.

"I didn't time it around any issues or anything like that. It came from my heart and I have loved, protected and served the citizens of this state for the last 30-some odd years," Gwyn said.

Gwyn's last day will be June 1. The governor will appoint a new director, which is laid out in the state statute.

Below is the full text of the memo Gwyn sent to employees about his retirement:

I’ve been in law enforcement for over 30 years and have lovingly served as your Director for 14 years, however, the time has come for me to retire. I have prayed and thought about this decision for some time now and I believe this is the right time for me and for the Bureau. During my tenure, I believe I have done all that I can do to improve our resources, training and equipment for the Bureau family and along with your hard work, TBI has become the best state law enforcement agency in this state and this country. We have come a very long way and I am honored to have served in this capacity for so long. I hope I have left in part, a legacy that reflects the integrity, leadership and compassion that touches every facet of this agency. It was my goal to leave the Bureau better than it was when it was given to me. I will remain as TBI Director until June 1, 2018. During that time, the selection process will begin for my successor. Please continue your dedication and remain diligent to succeed in our mission of “That Guilt Shall Not Escape, Nor Innocence Suffer.”

Copyright 2018 WSMV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.