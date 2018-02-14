Click to read more headlines from Williamson County.

According to investigators, the driver of a dark gray sedan rear-ended the victim's car at the intersection of Highway 100 and Old Hickory Boulevard at 9:30 p.m. Monday.

Driver shot during attempted robbery in Bellevue; Gunman remains at large

Metro Police believe teenagers are responsible for shooting the man at the intersection of Highway 100 and Old Hickory Boulevard as well as some other robberies in the area.

Woman held at gunpoint in 'bump and rob' incident in Brentwood

Brentwood police are investigating a "bump and rob" incident that happened Monday night.

Police said the suspects rear-ended the victim's car at the intersection of Belle Rive Drive and Granny White Pike just after 9:20 p.m.

When the woman got out to check for damage, two men held her at gunpoint as they demanded her to turn over her purse.

The suspects are described as black male teenagers between 5'4" and 5'6". They were driving in a dark-colored sedan.

Anyone with information about the crime is asked to call the Brentwood Police Department at 615-371-0160 or email bpdtips@brentwoodtn.gov.

Police shared this advice if you are rear-ended:

Turn on your flashing lights

Move to a more populated and well-lit area

Look at the other driver before getting out

Keep your doors locked and windows rolled up

Call police if you see anything suspicious

If the criminal tries to rob you, always cooperate

