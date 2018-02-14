Woman held at gunpoint in 'bump and rob' incident in Brentwood - WSMV News 4

Woman held at gunpoint in 'bump and rob' incident in Brentwood

Posted: Updated:
BRENTWOOD, TN (WSMV) -

Brentwood police are investigating a "bump and rob" incident that happened Monday night.

Police said the suspects rear-ended the victim's car at the intersection of Belle Rive Drive and Granny White Pike just after 9:20 p.m.

When the woman got out to check for damage, two men held her at gunpoint as they demanded her to turn over her purse.

The suspects are described as black male teenagers between 5'4" and 5'6". They were driving in a dark-colored sedan.

Anyone with information about the crime is asked to call the Brentwood Police Department at 615-371-0160 or email bpdtips@brentwoodtn.gov.

A similar incident happened in Bellevue on Monday night. Click here to read more.

Police shared this advice if you are rear-ended:

  • Turn on your flashing lights
  • Move to a more populated and well-lit area
  • Look at the other driver before getting out
  • Keep your doors locked and windows rolled up
  • Call police if you see anything suspicious
  • If the criminal tries to rob you, always cooperate

Copyright 2018 WSMV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly
WSMV

News

Video

Weather

Entertainment

About WSMV

Online Public File

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2018, WSMV; Nashville, TN. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.