Woman scares off suspect in attempted carjacking in Bellevue

According to investigators, the driver of a dark gray sedan rear-ended the victim's car at the intersection of Highway 100 and Old Hickory Boulevard at 9:30 p.m. Monday.

Metro Police believe teenagers are responsible for shooting the man at the intersection of Highway 100 and Old Hickory Boulevard as well as some other robberies in the area.

The woman said the suspect got into her car and shut the door. (WSMV)

A woman is reliving the terrifying experience of surviving an attempted carjacking in Bellevue on Monday.

The woman told police she was sitting in the passenger's side of her car at the Twice Daily in the 7200 block of Highway 70 South.

She said her husband had just gone inside the store when a stranger suddenly got inside the driver's side and shut the door.

"I just got in his face and screamed at the top of my lungs for him to get out of here and he left. He even shut the door," she said. "But it's funny what goes through your mind. Like I said, I was screaming at him, but I was thinking about what do I have to do next, but thank God, I didn't have to."

No arrests have been made in connection with the case. A specific description of the suspect has not been released.

Police said they believe the suspects were also involved in a "bump and rob" incident that also happened Monday night in Bellevue. Police said the victim was shot after getting out of his car when the suspects rear-ended him. News 4 spoke with the victim's mother, who is asking for the community's help in identifying the gunman.

