Metro Public Health Department offering free flu shots - WSMV News 4

Metro Public Health Department offering free flu shots

Posted: Updated:
(WSMV File) (WSMV File)
NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) -

The Metro Public Health Department is offering free flu shots at a special walk-in clinic later this week.

The walk-in clinic will be open from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Lentz Health Center on Friday.

Health officials are urging the public that it's not too late to get a flu shot. This past week, emergency rooms in Davidson County saw the highest level of flu-like symptoms so far this flu season.

Free flu shots are already being offered on a walk-in basis from 8 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Monday through Friday at all three health department locations.

Below are the locations of the three health departments:

  • East Health Center, 1015 East Trinity Lane
  • Lentz Health Center, 2500 Charlotte Ave.
  • Woodbine Health Center, 224 Oriel Ave.

The flu vaccine is recommended for everyone over the age of 6 months old.

For more information about the flu shots, call the Metro Public Health Department at 615-340-5616 or visit health.nashville.gov.

Other tips for avoiding the flu:

  • Wash your hands often
  • Avoid close contact with those who are sick
  • Avoid touching your mouth, nose and eyes
  • Practice a healthy lifestyle by managing stress, getting enough sleep, staying physically active, eating nutritious food and drinking plenty of fluids)

Copyright 2018 WSMV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

  • Metro Public Health Department offering free flu shotsMore>>

  • Special

    Davidson County news

    Click to read more headlines from Davidson County.More >>
    Click to read more headlines from Davidson County.More >>
Powered by Frankly
WSMV

News

Video

Weather

Entertainment

About WSMV

Online Public File

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2018, WSMV; Nashville, TN. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.