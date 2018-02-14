Metro Public Health Department offering free flu shots

The Metro Public Health Department is offering free flu shots at a special walk-in clinic later this week.

The walk-in clinic will be open from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Lentz Health Center on Friday.

Health officials are urging the public that it's not too late to get a flu shot. This past week, emergency rooms in Davidson County saw the highest level of flu-like symptoms so far this flu season.

Free flu shots are already being offered on a walk-in basis from 8 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Monday through Friday at all three health department locations.

Below are the locations of the three health departments:

East Health Center, 1015 East Trinity Lane

Lentz Health Center, 2500 Charlotte Ave.

Woodbine Health Center, 224 Oriel Ave.

The flu vaccine is recommended for everyone over the age of 6 months old.

For more information about the flu shots, call the Metro Public Health Department at 615-340-5616 or visit health.nashville.gov.

Other tips for avoiding the flu:

Wash your hands often

Avoid close contact with those who are sick

Avoid touching your mouth, nose and eyes

Practice a healthy lifestyle by managing stress, getting enough sleep, staying physically active, eating nutritious food and drinking plenty of fluids)

