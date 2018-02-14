Marsh House's Rack of Lamb

Rack of Lamb
With harissa carrots, peas, lamb bacon, burnt honey yogurt, mint pistachio pesto
Serves: 2
Rack of Lamb
1 rack of lamb
Salt
Pepper
Olive oil
¼ c Bacon
1 c Green peas
Harissa roasted carrots (recipe below)
Burnt honey yogurt (recipe below)
Mint pistachio pesto (recipe below)
Instructions:
Cut full rack of lamb in half (each half will make a full entree). Season rack well with salt and pepper. In a hot pan, add a small amount of olive oil and heat on medium high. Place the rack in the pan and sear meat on all sides. Take a metal rack and place over a sheet pan; remove lamb from pan and place on rack. Cook lamb in a 400 degree oven until it reaches 125 degrees (medium rare) or desired doneness. Let lamb rest for 10 minutes before slicing.
Dice bacon and cook in a saute pan over medium heat until fat is rendered. Add green peas and cook until just warm. Season to taste with salt and pepper.
Harissa Roasted Carrots
1 clove garlic, minced
¼ C olive oil
1 T honey
1 T harissa
1T lemon juice
Salt and pepper
2 lbs baby carrots
Instructions:
Mix garlic, olive oil, honey, harissa, lemon juice, salt and pepper in a bowl. Add carrots and toss till the are evenly seasoned. Place on a sheet tray and cook in a 400 degree oven for 30 minutes, or until tender.
Burnt Honey Yogurt
Honey
1C plain yogurt
Instructions:
Place honey in a small saucepan and bring to a boil. Reduce heat and let simmer for 4 to 5 minutes or until it turns a light brown. Do not stir the honey but you can swirl the honey in the pan occasionally. Allow the honey to cool and then add 2 T of the honey to 1 cup of plain yogurt.
Mint Pistachio Pesto
2C mint leaves
¼ C Pistachios
2 cloves garlic
2 T lemon juice
½ C olive oil
1 T parmesan, grated
Salt
Pepper
Instructions:
Place mint, pistachios, garlic, parmesan and lemon juice in a food processor and blend well. Slowly add olive oil to the mixture while food processor is running. Add salt and pepper to season.