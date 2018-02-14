Marsh House's Rack of Lamb - WSMV News 4

Marsh House's Rack of Lamb

Posted:

Rack of Lamb

With harissa carrots, peas, lamb bacon, burnt honey yogurt, mint pistachio pesto

Serves: 2

Rack of Lamb

1 rack of lamb

Salt

Pepper

Olive oil

¼ c Bacon

1 c Green peas

Harissa roasted carrots (recipe below)

Burnt honey yogurt (recipe below)

Mint pistachio pesto (recipe below)

Instructions:

Cut full rack of lamb in half (each half will make a full entree). Season rack well with salt and pepper. In a hot pan, add a small amount of olive oil and heat on medium high. Place the rack in the pan and sear meat on all sides. Take a metal rack and place over a sheet pan; remove lamb from pan and place on rack. Cook lamb in a 400 degree oven until it reaches 125 degrees (medium rare) or desired doneness. Let lamb rest for 10 minutes before slicing.

Dice bacon and cook in a saute pan over medium heat until fat is rendered. Add green peas and cook until just warm. Season to taste with salt and pepper.

Harissa Roasted Carrots

1 clove garlic, minced

¼ C olive oil

1 T honey

1 T harissa

1T lemon juice

Salt and pepper

2 lbs baby carrots

Instructions:

Mix garlic, olive oil, honey, harissa, lemon juice, salt and pepper in a bowl. Add carrots and toss till the are evenly seasoned. Place on a sheet tray and cook in a 400 degree oven for 30 minutes, or until tender.

Burnt Honey Yogurt

Honey

1C plain yogurt

Instructions:

Place honey in a small saucepan and bring to a boil. Reduce heat and let simmer for 4 to 5 minutes or until it turns a light brown. Do not stir the honey but you can swirl the honey in the pan occasionally. Allow the honey to cool and then add 2 T of the honey to 1 cup of plain yogurt.

Mint Pistachio Pesto

2C mint leaves

¼ C Pistachios

2 cloves garlic

2 T lemon juice

½ C olive oil

1 T parmesan, grated

Salt

Pepper

Instructions:

Place mint, pistachios, garlic, parmesan and lemon juice in a food processor and blend well. Slowly add olive oil to the mixture while food processor is running.  Add salt and pepper to season.

