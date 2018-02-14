Slovenia erases two-goal deficit, defeats United States in OT

Jan Mursak tied the game late in third period and tallied the game winner in overtime as Slovenia took down the United States in the opening game of the 2018 PyeongChang Olympics.

Slovenia knotted the game at two with 1:37 remaining in the third period. With the goalie pulled and an extra attacker on the ice, Mursak was able to put home a rebound to force overtime. Blaz Gregorc and Miha Verlic assisted on the play.

"Once we scored the first goal, we really started to fly on the ice," Mursak told NBC's Pierre McGuire after the game. "It's great, but we need to start looking forward to our next game versus Slovakia."

Ryan Zapolski made 22 saves as the United States failed to protect a two-goal lead in the final period.







Forward Garret Roe made a nifty pass from behind the net to set up Brian O’Neil at 14:44 of the opening period to give USA a 1-0 lead. Ryan Donato also assisted on the play.

Jordan Greenway buried a loose puck from in tight at 12:57 of the middle frame as the U.S. took a two-goal lead. Bobby Sanguinetti’s sharp-angled shot created the rebound opportunity for Greenway. O'Neil also registered the secondary assist on the goal.

U.S. defenseman Noah Welch aided Zapolski in the first period with a sliding save of his own.

Slovenian net minder Gasper Kroselj made 34 saves.

USA will face Slovakia next, at 10:10 p.m. ET on Feb. 16th.