3 injured in crash on I-65 North in Franklin; 2 lanes have reopened

Two vehicles were involved in the wreck on I-65 North. (Source: Franklin PD) Two vehicles were involved in the wreck on I-65 North. (Source: Franklin PD)
One person was seriously injured in the crash. (Source: Franklin PD) One person was seriously injured in the crash. (Source: Franklin PD)
The wreck happened just before 6:30 a.m. (Source: TDOT) The wreck happened just before 6:30 a.m. (Source: TDOT)
FRANKLIN, TN (WSMV) -

Two northbound lanes of Interstate 65 have reopened, but there are still major delays affecting the morning commute in Williamson County.

Three people were injured when two vehicles collided at the exit for Peytonsville Road just before 6:30 a.m.

According to the Franklin Police Department, one of the victims has serious injuries.

Traffic is backed up all the way to Saturn Parkway in Spring Hill. TDOT estimates the scene will not be completely cleared until 8 a.m. Drivers can use Interstate 840 as a detour.

Southbound traffic is currently not experiencing any delays.

