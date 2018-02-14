3 injured in crash on I-65 North in Franklin

The wreck happened just before 6:30 a.m. (Source: TDOT)

One person was seriously injured in the crash. (Source: Franklin PD)

Two vehicles were involved in the wreck on I-65 North. (Source: Franklin PD)

All northbound lanes of Interstate 65 have reopened, but there are still major delays affecting the morning commute in Williamson County.

Three people were injured when two vehicles collided at the exit for Peytonsville Road just before 6:30 a.m.

According to the Franklin Police Department, one of the victims has serious injuries.

At one point, traffic was backed up all the way to Saturn Parkway in Spring Hill. Drivers can use Interstate 840 as a detour.

I-65 N. UPDATE: 2 lanes have opened, traffic is *extremely* backed up. Crash involved 2 veh’s & injured 3 people: 1 seriously. Seek alternate & expect delays as we continue to investigate. pic.twitter.com/6mArySThWv — Franklin Police Dept (@FranklinTNPD) February 14, 2018

#4WARN TRAFFIC: I-65 North CLOSED at Peytonsville Road for a serious crash. Seeing backups all the way to I-840. pic.twitter.com/xYPSBdchN9 — Melanie Layden (@MelanieLaydenTV) February 14, 2018

With I-65 being CLOSED in Williamson County, you can take these alternates to get around the delays: pic.twitter.com/0vILVas4aO — Melanie Layden (@MelanieLaydenTV) February 14, 2018

?? TRAFFIC ALERT: I-65 N is CLOSED, all lanes near Peytonsville Rd for a serious injury crash. Use 840 as a detour to other N/S roads. pic.twitter.com/ZaM7O4fItU — Franklin Police Dept (@FranklinTNPD) February 14, 2018

Copyright 2018 WSMV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.