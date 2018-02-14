3 killed, 5 others injured in south Nashville house fire

The house is on Southwood Drive, which is in south Nashville. (WSMV)

News 4 watched as three victims were rescued from the home. (WSMV)

Three people died from their injuries. (WSMV)

Eight people, including a firefighter, were injured in the blaze. (WSMV)

Three people are dead and five others, including a firefighter, were injured in a house fire in south Nashville on Wednesday morning.

The fire started in the basement of the home in the 400 block of Southwood Drive around 5:40 a.m.

Officials said the firefighter's injuries are minor.

Crews are working to clean up the scene and determine what caused the fire.

Seven women lived at the home. Neighbors said the building is a halfway house that is owned by Barrett Realty.

UPDATE: sadly three people passed away from injuries in this house fire on Southwood Drive. Investigators are still on scene gathering information. pic.twitter.com/G5auLWUgdQ — Nashville Fire Dept (@NashvilleFD) February 14, 2018

Copyright 2018 WSMV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.