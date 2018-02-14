3 killed, 5 others injured in south Nashville house fire - WSMV News 4

3 killed, 5 others injured in south Nashville house fire

Posted: Updated:
Eight people, including a firefighter, were injured in the blaze. (WSMV) Eight people, including a firefighter, were injured in the blaze. (WSMV)
Three people died from their injuries. (WSMV) Three people died from their injuries. (WSMV)
News 4 watched as three victims were rescued from the home. (WSMV) News 4 watched as three victims were rescued from the home. (WSMV)
The house is on Southwood Drive, which is in south Nashville. (WSMV) The house is on Southwood Drive, which is in south Nashville. (WSMV)
NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) -

Three people are dead and five others, including a firefighter, were injured in a house fire in south Nashville on Wednesday morning.

The fire started in the basement of the home in the 400 block of Southwood Drive around 5:40 a.m.

Officials said the firefighter's injuries are minor.

Crews are working to clean up the scene and determine what caused the fire.

Seven women lived at the home. Neighbors said the building is a halfway house that is owned by Barrett Realty.

Copyright 2018 WSMV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly
WSMV

News

Video

Weather

Entertainment

About WSMV

Online Public File

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2018, WSMV; Nashville, TN. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.