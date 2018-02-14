Firefighter, 7 others injured in south Nashville house fire - WSMV News 4

Firefighter, 7 others injured in south Nashville house fire

NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) -

A firefighter and seven other people were injured in a house fire in south Nashville on Wednesday morning.

The fire started in the basement of the home in the 400 block of Southwood Drive around 5:40 a.m.

Three victims are in critical condition at the hospital, and two others have non-critical injuries.

Officials said the firefighter's injuries are minor.

Investigators are working to determine what caused the fire.

