3 women killed, 5 injured in fire at south Nashville halfway house

Three women were killed and five others, including a firefighter, were injured in a house fire in south Nashville on Wednesday morning.

The fire started in the basement of the home in the 400 block of Southwood Drive just after 5:30 a.m.

When firefighters arrived at the scene, flames were still visible and residents were trapped inside the house.

"They opened up the door and there was a wall of fire," said neighbor Ray Dunning.

First responders performed CPR on three women, who were taken to Vanderbilt University Medical Center, where they later died. Officials have not released the names of the victims.

Four other people, including a young girl, were taken to Vanderbilt with non-critical injuries.

According to the Nashville Fire Department, the firefighter was burned on his arm. He is expected to recover.

The investigation into the cause of the massive blaze is ongoing. The fire department said there were no working smoke alarms or fire sprinklers inside the building.

Twelve adults and one child lived in the house, which was used for a residential recovery program named Footprints 2 Recovery. News 4 has called the program director, but calls have not been returned.

The News 4 I-Team has learned that the house was not a licensed facility and had not been inspected.

"We never inspected it. We didn't know it was there," Nashville Fire Department Spokesman Joseph Pleasant said. "There was never any fire inspection."

Detectives with the Metro Nashville Police Department have joined the investigation into the deadly house fire.

South Precinct detectives are joining the Fire Marshal's office in the investigation of this morning's fatal house fire on Southwood Dr. Three women died...13 persons were inside at the time of the fire. A residential recovery program operated at the house. pic.twitter.com/6lHYx4JPXX — Metro Nashville PD (@MNPDNashville) February 14, 2018

UPDATE: sadly three people passed away from injuries in this house fire on Southwood Drive. Investigators are still on scene gathering information. pic.twitter.com/G5auLWUgdQ — Nashville Fire Dept (@NashvilleFD) February 14, 2018

