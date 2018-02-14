3 killed, 5 others injured in fire at halfway house - WSMV News 4

3 killed, 5 others injured in fire at south Nashville halfway house

Three women were killed and five others, including a firefighter, were injured in a house fire in south Nashville on Wednesday morning.

The fire started in the basement of the home in the 400 block of Southwood Drive just after 5:30 a.m.

When firefighters arrived at the scene, flames were still visible and residents were trapped inside the house.

First responders performed CPR on three women, who were taken to Vanderbilt University Medical Center, where they later died. Officials have not released the names of the victims.

Four other people, including a little girl, were taken to Vanderbilt with non-critical injuries.

According to the Nashville Fire Department, the firefighter was burned on his arm. He is expected to recover.

The investigation into the cause of the massive blaze is ongoing. The fire department said there were no working smoke alarms or fire sprinklers inside the building.

Twelve adults and one child lived in the house, which was used for a residential recovery program named Footprints 2 Recovery.

Detectives with the Metro Nashville Police Department have joined the investigation into the deadly house fire.

