Police ID motorcyclist killed in hit-and-run crash in Madison

Police are looking for the driver who hit a motorcyclist and fled the scene in Madison early Wednesday morning.

The motorcyclist was found lying in the road next to his bike on Gallatin Pike near Anderson Lane around 2:30 a.m. He was taken to TriStar Skyline Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead.

Police have identified the victim as 59-year-old Curtis Kevan.

According to investigators, Kevan collided with a vehicle that failed to yield while making a left turn. The driver fled the scene.

Authorities said there was no evidence that Kevan had been using drugs or drinking alcohol prior to the crash.

Police are looking for the suspect's silver pickup truck or SUV, which has a missing passenger side mirror.

Anyone with information about the vehicle or the driver is asked to call the Emergency Communications Center at 615-862-8600, hit-and-run investigators at 615-862-7713 or Crime Stoppers at 74-CRIME.

