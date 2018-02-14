Motorcyclist killed in hit-and-run crash in Madison - WSMV News 4

Motorcyclist killed in hit-and-run crash in Madison

The motorcyclist was found lying in the road. (WSMV) The motorcyclist was found lying in the road. (WSMV)
MADISON, TN (WSMV) -

Police are looking for the driver who hit a motorcyclist and fled the scene in Madison early Wednesday morning.

Gallatin Pike remains shut down between Roosevelt Avenue and 1 Mile Parkway as the fatal team investigates the crash.

The motorcyclist was found lying in the road next to his bike around 2:30 a.m. He was taken to TriStar Skyline Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead.

Police are looking for a pickup truck with a missing passenger side mirror in connection with the crash.

The investigation into the deadly hit-and-run is ongoing, according to police.

