From Torino to PyeongChang, watch all three of Shaun White's gold medal runs

On Wednesday morning in PyeongChang (Tuesday night in the U.S.), Shaun White finally reclaimed his Olympic halfpipe title.
And with the win, he made quite a bit of history. A few of the highlights:
The journey started 12 years ago when White made his debut at the 2006 Torino Olympics as a 19-year-old with long, red hair. It continued four years later in Vancouver, where he won a second gold medal, and then four years after that in Sochi, where he had a disappointing fourth-place finish.
Now White is atop the podium as the Olympic halfpipe champion once again.
Here's a look back at the three runs — spanning a total of 12 years — that earned White his three gold medals.
Online Public File
All content © 2018, WSMV; Nashville, TN. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.