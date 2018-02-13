Serial shoplifter sentenced for assaulting officer, store clerk in 2016 incident

A serial shoplifter in Nashville was sentenced to eight years and still faces additional charges, police say.

Chimayne Talley, 24, was sentenced for multiple charges Monday for an incident in Sept. of 2016, including theft of merchandise, aggravated assault against an officer for ramming a police cruiser to evade capture, assault against a store clerk and trespassing.

He was known to shoplift from area malls and even released a video on Facebook about a yard sale he and an accomplice held in East Nashville to sell all of the stolen merchandise.

Talley has been jailed since his arrest in 2016 in lieu of a $171,500 bond.

He also faces charges of felony theft and assault convictions in incidents prior to his arrest.

Talley will be sentenced for those incidents in Criminal Court on Wednesday.

