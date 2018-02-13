14-year-old suspect wanted in shooting outside Pearl-Cohn High S - WSMV News 4

14-year-old suspect wanted in shooting outside Pearl-Cohn High School

14-year-old Rico Ransom (Source: Metro Nashville Police Department)
Metro Police are asking for help in finding the 14-year-old suspected of shooting a 17-year-old outside Pearl-Cohn High School Friday.

Police say a Juvenile Court arrest order has been issued for Rico Ransom. According to police, Ransom was acquaintances with the victim.

17-year-old DeMario Crowder was shot five times outside Pearl-Cohn High School Friday just after dismissal at 2:30 p.m.

Crowder is not a student at Pearl-Cohn but instead at W.A. Bass Learning Center.

According to his family, Crowder is still in critical condition at Vanderbilt University Medical Center.

Anyone with information on Ransom’s location is asked to call 615-742-7463 or 615-862-8600.

