14-year-old suspect wanted in shooting outside Pearl-Cohn High School

Metro Police are asking for help in finding the 14-year-old suspected of shooting a 17-year-old outside Pearl-Cohn High School Friday.

Police say a Juvenile Court arrest order has been issued for Rico Ransom. According to police, Ransom was acquaintances with the victim.

BREAKING: 14-year-old Rico Ransom wanted for last Friday's shooting of a 17-year-old acquaintance across from Pearl Cohn High School. Juvenile Court arrest order issued. Efforts to locate Ransom continuing. Know where he is? 615-742-7463 or 615-862-8600. pic.twitter.com/Oa0WAe02rG — Metro Nashville PD (@MNPDNashville) February 14, 2018

17-year-old DeMario Crowder was shot five times outside Pearl-Cohn High School Friday just after dismissal at 2:30 p.m.

Crowder is not a student at Pearl-Cohn but instead at W.A. Bass Learning Center.

According to his family, Crowder is still in critical condition at Vanderbilt University Medical Center.

Anyone with information on Ransom’s location is asked to call 615-742-7463 or 615-862-8600.

UPDATE from DeMario Crowder’s sister: he is not doing well in surgery, family is asking for prayers @WSMV pic.twitter.com/D460wdScxA — Kevin Trager (@KevinWSMV) February 9, 2018

