TBI: 1 injured in East Tennessee in police shooting

Metro Police are asking for help in finding the 14-year-old wanted for Friday’s shooting of a 17-year-old near Pearl-Cohn High School.More >>
A Hollywood actor gave a Nashville couple a big surprise in the mail after receiving an invitation to their wedding.More >>
A man is accused of drinking and using drugs before driving in a crash that took the life of a 12-year-old girl in Lawrence County while she was visiting a friend.More >>
Emergency crews are responding to a reported gas leak at near Bryan Street in Old Hickory. Over 60 homes in the area were evacuated, but it is unclear how long until residents can return.More >>
Metro Police believe teenagers are responsible for shooting the man at the intersection of Highway 100 and Old Hickory Boulevard as well as some other robberies in the area.More >>
Big Fluffy Dogs Rescue, based here in Nashville, is giving victimized dogs a second chance at life.More >>
Officials from the Metro Nashville Office on Internal Audit confirmed Tuesday a request for the Metro Audit Committee to investigate Mayor Megan Barry's affair was approved.More >>
The scams add up to roughly $1 billion in losses in the last three years, and that's only the people and money BBB are aware of since many victims are too embarrassed to report they've been made a fool.More >>
US stocks are down following two days of gains, as prescription drug and medical supply distributors trade lower.More >>
An inmate's alleged perimeter breach at a Tennessee prison has led to the firing of eight prison employees.More >>
