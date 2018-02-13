TBI: 1 injured in East Tennessee in police shooting - WSMV News 4

MORRISTOWN, Tenn. (AP) -

MORRISTOWN, Tenn. (AP/WBIR) - The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation says it's investigating a shooting involving a police officer that injured one man.

The TBI said in a news release that Morristown police were called to a domestic dispute Tuesday and made contact with the man behind a home. The release said the man, identified as 52-year-old Lanny Carroll, reached for a gun, and one of the officers fired shots, hitting Carroll at least once. Carroll was taken to a hospital.

No officers were injured. The officers involved haven't been identified.

